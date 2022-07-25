FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A man in Upper Macungie Township has died from injuries he sustained while being strangled by a large Boa Constrictor. The Lehigh County Corner’s Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Elliot Senseman.
The cause of death was anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction.
Last week, Upper Macungie Township police shot the approximately 18-foot Boa Constrictor to death in an attempt to rescue Senseman. When officers arrived, they found Senseman lying on the floor unresponsive with the middle portion of the snake wrapped around his neck.
Authorities say the snake constricted around the neck of Senseman, causing the anoxic brain injury, which is when there is a complete lack of oxygen to the brain.
The incident is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.