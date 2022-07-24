Philadelphia Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Parts Of Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Excessive heat has taken over the Philadelphia region and Sunday is expected to be the worst as temperatures are expected to peak. Sunday will be humid with a hazy sun and temperatures could reach 99 degrees with a heat index of 105 to 110.

If the temperature hits 99 degrees in Philadelphia, it will set a record. The current record is 98 degrees which was set in 2011.

It’s been 10 years since temperatures in the city have hit 100 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, lower Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Several counties in South Jersey are also impacted by the Excessive Heat Warning, along with New Castle County in Delaware.

An Excessive Heat Warning, which is rare for Philadelphia, impacts the heat trapped in the buildings and pavement and can lead to heat illness, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for the entire region through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children and people who suffer from asthma, heart disease, other lung diseases, and the elderly on Sunday. This will affect the entire region except for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Monday will be the eighth day of the heatwave.

The entire Delaware Valley is under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Monday. A cold front will trigger severe storms as it sweeps through with high heat and humidity.

The storms could bring damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours. A tornado threat as of Sunday is low but a brief spin up can’t be ruled out.

The region should see relief by Tuesday.

CBS3’s Tammie Souza contributed to this report.