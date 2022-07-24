PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl shot in East Germantown on Friday was among the group of teenagers present during the brutal beating that killed 73-year-old James Lambert in North Philadelphia, police sources tell CBS3. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Osceola Street and 6:45 p.m. on July 22.

Police say the 13-year-old girl was shot once behind her right ear and the bullet went through her jaw. She was placed in stable condition following the incident at Einstein Hospital.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say.

Police sources say she’s not being charged in connection to the beating of Lambert. There’s also no connection between the shooting and the attack.

In the early morning of June 24, Lambert was allegedly beaten by a group of teenagers with a cone on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital and died the following day because of his injuries.

So far, two teenagers have been charged in the incident. Fourteen-year-olds Gamara Mosley and Richard Jones have both been charged with third-degree murder in connection to Lambert’s death.

Police sources previously told Eyewitness News Mosley gave her phone to a 10-year-old boy to record the deadly attack. The 10-year-old isn’t facing charges.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.