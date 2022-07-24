PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full swing and a heatwave has taken over Philadelphia and South Jersey. We’ve created a guide for you with tips for keeping cool and where you can find local cooling stations.
Philadelphia
Most Philadelphia city pools are open for the summer. Parks and Recreation also has spraygrounds and splash pads open across the city. To find the closest sprayground or splash pad to cool off in your neighborhood, click here. We also have a list of the open city pools here.
When Philadelphia health officials declare a Heat Health Emergency, heat programs are activated. This includes the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special fields teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.
The PCA’s Heatline number is 215-765-9040.
Libraries serve as cooling centers and stay open later during Heat Health Emergencies. Here is a list of cooling centers that are open during heat emergencies in Philadelphia.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library125 South 52nd Street 215-685-7431 Open until 7 p.m. Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library 68 West Chelten Avenue 215-685-2150 Open until 7 p.m. Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway 215-685-1973 Open until 8 p.m. Fox Chase Library 501 Rhawn Street 215-685-0547 Open until 8 p.m. Frankford Library 4634 Frankford Avenue 215-685-1473 Open until 7 p.m. Fumo Family Library 2437 South Broad Street 215-685-1758 Open until 7 p.m. Haddington Library 446 North 65th Street 215-685-1970 Open until 7 p.m. Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only) 601 West Lehigh Avenue 215-685-9794 Open until 7 p.m. Logan Library 1333 Wagner Avenue 215-685-9156 Open until 7 p.m. Oak Lane Library 6614 North 12th Street 215-685-2848 Open until 7 p.m. Paschalville Library 6942 Woodland Avenue 215-685-2662 Open until 7 p.m. Widener Library 2808 West Lehigh Avenue 215-685-9799 Open until 7 p.m.
New Jersey
Cooling centers are available across New Jersey when heat emergencies are activated. Below is a list of cooling centers available in South Jersey counties. Click here to find the closest cooling center near you.
New Jersey officials urge anyone who is experiencing homelessness to dial 211 or 877-652-1148.
Officials also posted a list of safety tips during extreme heat on Facebook. Their recommended actions include:
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
- When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or the late evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and be sure to drink plenty of water.
- To reduce your risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment.
- Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9-1-1 !!!
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned environment, stay out of the sun and be sure to check on elderly relatives and neighbors. If you need a cooling center visit https://www.nj211.org/nj-cooling-centers or call NJ 2-1-1.
CBS3 also reminds you that your pets are vulnerable to heat. Click here for tips on keeping your pet safe during dangerous heat.