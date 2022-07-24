PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Thousands of cyclists are pedaling from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore for the 35th Annual Ben to the Shore Bike Tour. It started to warm up in Philadelphia Sunday morning as cyclists took off heading over the Ben Franklin Bridge.

CBS3 heard a lot of heartfelt stories about why so many people continue to ride every year.

More than 2,100 cyclists including first responders, community members and even some children participated in the ride this year.

The bike tour raises money for Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, also known as FBBCF.

Around 7 a.m. riders crossed over the Ben Franklin Bridge for the 60-mile ride finishing at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. There will be a major party following the event to celebrate.

The money raised will go to families of fallen and critically injured local first responders. The funds are also going to help fund programs that cultivate positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Many of these riders were former first responders and they know first-hand what these men and women are up against every day.

The group is just shy of $1.2 million so hopefully, by the end of Sunday, they will have reached their goal.