Philadelphia Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Parts Of Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia region is still in the midst of a dangerous heatwave on Saturday. The high today will hit 99 degrees, with the heat index reaching 105 to 110 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning was issued for Philadelphia, Delaware, lower Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties in Pennsylvania.

Several counties in South Jersey are also impacted by the warning, along with New Castle County in Delaware.

The warning will last through Sunday until 8 p.m.

An Excessive Heat Warning, which is rare for Philadelphia, impacts the heat trapped in the buildings and pavement and can lead to heat illness, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for the entire region through Sunday at 8 p.m.

Philadelphia might see record heat on Sunday if it hits 99 degrees. The record of 98 degrees was set in 2011. It has been 10 years since the city hit 100 degrees.

Air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children and people who suffer from asthma, heart disease, other lung diseases, and the elderly on Saturday. This will affect the entire region except the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Monday will be the eighth day of the heatwave, but that’s also when we could see relief.

The entire Delaware Valley is under a Slight Risk for Severe Weather on Monday as of Saturday. A cold front will trigger severe storms as it sweeps through with high heat and humidity.

The storms could bring damaging winds and torrential downpours. At the moment, it’s too early to make a call about a potential tornado.