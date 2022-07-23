Philadelphia Opens 4 Cooling Buses This Weekend To Help Residents Deal With Heatwave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city has opened more cooling centers to get a break from the sun and for those dealing with the heat and limited resources to cool things down. Philadelphia has been under a heat health emergency for two days now, and the health department is reminding everyone to limit your time outdoors.

But if you have to be outside, the city is trying to help people beat the heat.

Four cooling buses are now open, and the air conditioner is on inside to help give you some relief.

One of the buses is parked at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, and there are also three other locations.

CBS3 has been told a lot of people took advantage of them Saturday morning when it first opened at 11 a.m.

City employees are also handing out bottles of water to help people stay hydrated.

The city also has cooling centers open. Twelve libraries have extended their hours over the past few days to give people another place to cool off in the air conditioning.

And we caught up with a few people boarding the buses Saturday afternoon, just trying to catch their breath and cool off.

“It’s actually kind of tough,” Sade Warren said. “Because the type of job I have, I’m in and out of the car, in out of properties a lot, so it’s actually very, very hot. This is a very hot summer. And just, cool water, and actually they should put more of these buses on every corner because I would like that.”

“These are nice cause it will help out the senior citizens and some people, you know, maybe walking down the street and they feel like they’re going to fall down or something, they can sit here and take a break,” Camille Hickman said. “Yeah, this is nice.”

The buses will close at 7 p.m, but they will be back Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The heat health emergency in Philly runs through Sunday but that can be extended.