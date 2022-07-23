CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, the Mega Millions jackpot is nearly $800 million after nobody won last night’s drawing. The jackpot is now $790 million, which is the third largest in the game’s history.

Eyewitness News was in Bridesburg Friday where people with big dreams lined up for a chance to become mega rich.

The odds of winning are just one in 302 million.

Here’s Friday night’s winning numbers: 14 – 40 – 60 – 64 – 66, and the mega ball was 16.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, July 26.