PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak says train service between Philadelphia and New York has seen significant delays Saturday due to the heat. That’s because of the hot weather’s effects on tracks.

If you’re traveling on Amtrak, keep an eye on their app or website to make sure your train is not impacted.

If you have questions, call 1-800-USA-RAIL for steps on what to do next.