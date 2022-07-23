PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak says train service between Philadelphia and New York has seen significant delays Saturday due to the heat. That’s because of the hot weather’s effects on tracks.
.@Amtrak is reporting several delays because of heat-related speed restrictions between New York and Philadelphia. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UrBGrrM2U3
— Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 23, 2022
If you’re traveling on Amtrak, keep an eye on their app or website to make sure your train is not impacted.
If you have questions, call 1-800-USA-RAIL for steps on what to do next.