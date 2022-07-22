Bicyclist Struck, Killed In West Philadelphia Hit-And-Run: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in West Philadelphia. Now, the search is on for the person behind the wheel on Friday morning.

Police tell CBS3 the impact of the driver knocked the 28-year-old bicyclist out of his shoes. They also say he was two blocks away from his home.

The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia.

Eyewitness News has been told medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital.

Meanwhile, police are processing the scene. CBS3 has been told investigators have found debris and possibly car parts.

The police have a couple of good leads. There are real-time crime cameras that recorded part of this hit and run.

Police say the vehicle was unique, too. They say it’s a dark color or black heavy duty pickup truck — possibly a Ram.

Police say it has six tires in all — two in the front and four in the back.

“The vehicle is described as a dark or black pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, with the two sets of wheels in the back,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Now, the scene consists of the mountain bike the victim was driving, and also the victim’s sneakers. So he was hit with such force that he was knocked out of his sneakers, even though he was riding a bike, so that’s an indication that speed may have been a factor.”

There are also private cameras in the area.

Police will be reviewing those as this investigation continues.