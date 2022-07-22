PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police will hold a press conference after three females vandalized vehicles and assaulted Kensington recreation center staff members after they were asked to leave the pool on Thursday. The press conference is expected to be held at 2 p.m.
- What: Captain Matthew James, Commanding Officer of East Detective Division, will provide updates and answer questions about the incident at McVeigh Playground on Thursday
- When: Friday, July 22
- Time: 2 p.m.
