LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — More details and video were released on Friday about the Sesame Place controversy. A family says a costumed character waved off two 6-year-old Black girls.
The family attorney, B'lvory LaMarr, released video of a new angle from that moment.
“This video is disturbing for several reasons. It suggests that a company will do and say anything to escape accountability,” B’Ivory LaMarr, attorney for Jodi Brown, said in a release. “Such acts, undoubtedly, cause further pain and distress to victims. The still shots from the video clearly show that Skylar and Nylah were approximately 2 feet away from the Caucasian lady with the purple shirt, who was the last person to receive a high-five from Rosita.”
They say the video confirms the snub.
We have contacted Sesame Place for a response, but in previous statements they said it apologizes and what happened was unacceptable.
Activists across the country and LaMarr are calling for the immediate identification and termination of the Rosita costume, according to a release.
