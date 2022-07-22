PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles unveiled alternate black helmets for the 2022 season on Friday. It marks the first time the team will wear an alternate helmet since 2010.
The Eagles were allowed to add the black helmets to their uniform options after the NFL overturned a safety rule in 2021 that previously required teams to have only one color to ensure players would practice and play in the same helmet.
"It's something the majority of us as players always wanted – just a little change in uniform," wide receiver DeVonta Smith told the team's website.
“I like the shininess of the black,” he added. “It’s something different to add to the all-black (uniforms).”
In the 2023 season, the Eagles will swap out the black alternate helmets for Kelly Green helmets, reminiscent of their 1990s-style uniform.