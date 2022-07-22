PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have recovered a truck wanted for allegedly striking and killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia. Police identified the man killed as 28-year-old Nyier Cunningham. He was two blocks away from his home.

Police say the truck was recovered at Belmont Avenue and Thompson Street, but a search for the driver continues.

The hit-and-run happened just before 1 a.m. at 52nd and Wyalusing Streets in West Philadelphia.

Medics rushed the 28-year-old victim to the hospital with severe head injuries and possibly broken bones. He was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. at the hospital.

CBS3 has been told investigators have found debris and possibly car parts.

The police have a couple of good leads. There are real-time crime cameras that recorded part of this hit-and-run.

Police say the vehicle was unique, too. They say it’s a dark color or black heavy-duty pickup truck — possibly a Ram.

Police say it has six tires in all — two in the front and four in the back.

“The vehicle is described as a dark or black pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, with the two sets of wheels in the back,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Now, the scene consists of the mountain bike the victim was driving, and also the victim’s sneakers. So he was hit with such force that he was knocked out of his sneakers, even though he was riding a bike, so that’s an indication that speed may have been a factor.”

There are also private cameras in the area.

Police will be reviewing those as this investigation continues.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.