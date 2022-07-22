PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses.
The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody.
Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday.
According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached.
This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.