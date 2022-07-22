PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did you buy your ticket? Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to nearly $700 million.
The jackpot is $660-million — the ninth largest in U.S. history.
Nobody has picked a winning ticket in three months.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are less than one in 300-million.
If the winner chooses the cash option , they would only get about $375 million before taxes.