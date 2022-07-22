PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The All-Star Break is over and baseball is back, but if you’re looking to find the Phillies’ game Friday night on cable TV, you’ll be out of luck. The Phillies’ series opener against the Chicago Cubs will air on Apple TV+.

But there is good news — you don’t need a subscription to watch.

To watch Friday’s game, all you have to do is create an Apple TV account and either download the app on any supported devices — iPhones, iPad, Apple computers, smart TVs, gaming consoles and some cable set-top boxes — or watch on its website.

For further instructions on how to watch on the Apple TV watch, Apple has this step-by-step guide.

The Phillies also have two more games scheduled for “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+: Aug. 5 against the Washington Nationals and Aug. 12 against the New York Mets.

Friday night’s game won’t be the only Phillies game not available on NBC Sports Philadephia.

Sunday’s series finale is streaming exclusively on Peacock with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Fans will need a $4.99 per month Peacock premium account in order to watch the game or can sign up for a seven-day free trial.

A free Peacock account will not allow you to watch the game, however.

People who have Comcast Xfinity have Peacock included in their cable package.

Saturday’s game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.