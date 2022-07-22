PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer is in full swing and a heatwave has taken over Philadelphia and South Jersey. We’ve created a guide for you with tips for keeping cool and where you can find local cooling stations.

Philadelphia

Most Philadelphia city pools are open for the summer. Parks and Recreation also has spraygrounds and splash pads open across the city. To find the closest sprayground or splash pad to cool off in your neighborhood, click here. We also have a list of the open city pools here.

When Philadelphia health officials declare a Heat Health Emergency, heat programs are activated. This includes the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special fields teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

The PCA’s Heatline number is 215-765-9040.

Libraries serve as cooling centers and stay open later during Heat Health Emergencies. Here is a list of cooling centers that are open during heat emergencies in Philadelphia.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.



Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.



Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.



Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.



Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.



Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.



Haddington Library

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.



Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.



Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.



Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.



Paschalville Library

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Open until 7 p.m.



Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.

New Jersey

Cooling centers are available across New Jersey when heat emergencies are activated. Below is a list of cooling centers available in South Jersey counties. Click here to find the closest cooling center near you.

New Jersey officials urge anyone who is experiencing homelessness to dial 211 or 877-652-1148.

Officials also posted a list of safety tips during extreme heat on Facebook. Their recommended actions include:

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or the late evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing and be sure to drink plenty of water.

To reduce your risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a shaded or air conditioned environment.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9-1-1 !!!

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned environment, stay out of the sun and be sure to check on elderly relatives and neighbors. If you need a cooling center visit https://www.nj211.org/nj-cooling-centers or call NJ 2-1-1.

CBS3 also reminds you that your pets are vulnerable to heat. Click here for tips on keeping your pet safe during dangerous heat.