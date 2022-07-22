OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — What better place to be on a hot July Friday than at the Jersey Shore? So many people in Ocean City are spending their days in the sand or by the ocean.

Ocean City will be especially busy on the bay this weekend as the city’s annual Night in Venice takes place on Saturday.

This will be the 67th year Ocean City residents and visitors will celebrate this one-of-a-kind event.

There is a theme every year, though homeowners are free to decorate as they see fit. This year’s theme is Mummer’s Struttin’ on the Bay.

So many homes and boats will be decorated to celebrate the mummers and several mummers bands will be on-site.

However, Night in Venice is first and foremost a celebration or a grand party really centered on family and community. A lot of work and preparation goes into the event.

The boat parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The evening will cap off with a fireworks display around 9 p.m.

