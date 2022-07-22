OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The sand and the surf are a perfect combination for a SummerFest Friday. Many people like to get out on Ocean City’s back bay. From boating to watersports, there are plenty of options for those looking to spend a day keeping cool.

But for those with little ones vacationing in Ocean City, how about a little adventure on the high seas? At Pirate Voyages the captain and his crew are back for their 15th summer.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo caught up with Captain John Redbeard.

“Not to be confused with Captain Blackbeard, he’s my great uncle,” Captain John Brittin Redbeard said.

Captain Redbeard is the man behind the huge pirate ship called the Sea Dragon in Ocean City and he’s recruiting other brave pirates for his voyage.

“There’s a little rumor going around and that is we may be going to battle with a stinky old pirate out there,” Redbeard said.

After some practice, his rough and tough crew hops aboard and gets right to work as Redbeard steers the ship through the waters.

Reservations are required and it costs about $30 per person. Click here for tickets.

Watch the video for more.