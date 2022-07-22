PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed near Temple University’s campus Friday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore just after 2 p.m. in North Philadelphia.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died.
No weapons were recovered.
No arrests have been made.
Police continue to investigate.
