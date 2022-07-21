Teenage Boy Among 3 People Injured In Kensington Drive-By Shooting: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by triple shooting in Kensington. Officers responded to Emerald and Madison Streets just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators learned that three people were riding in a Cadillac when someone shot at them from another vehicle and fled the scene.READ MORE: Sixers Announce Plans To Explore Building New Arena In Center City
The victims drove themselves to Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus. A 17-year-old in the car was the most seriously hurt.
“The 17-year-old was shot in the back,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “We believe it went through and came out his chest. Since he was not grazed and had the most serious gunshot wounds, he was transferred by medics from Episcopal to Temple.”READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times At Store In Kensington, Philadelphia Police Say
The three victims are expected to survive.
Police are reviewing surveillance cameras near the scene.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Multi-Day Heatwave To Grip Region With Dangerous Heat And Humidity
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here