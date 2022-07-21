PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More reward money is available for information in a hit-and-run crash involving three pedestrians. This happened late Monday night at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.
A car hit a woman and two small children as they were trying to cross the street.
The crash took out a fire hydrant as well.
The children weren’t seriously hurt but the woman remains hospitalized with critical leg injuries.
"Well, I could tell you that when you see that video you can see that those two children were inches away from being catastrophically injured as well. I viewed the body-worn camera footage after this crash it was the most catastrophic leg injury I've ever seen in my 30 years," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.
Philadelphia police say the car is likely a blue Nissan sedan from the mid-2000s.
It should have significant front-end damage.
There's now a $5,000 reward to catch the driver behind the wheel.
Call Philadelphia police if you can help provide information to arrest the driver.