CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More reward money is available for information in a hit-and-run crash involving three pedestrians. This happened late Monday night at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

A car hit a woman and two small children as they were trying to cross the street.

READ MORE: Sixers Announce Plans To Explore Building New Arena In Center City

The crash took out a fire hydrant as well.

The children weren’t seriously hurt but the woman remains hospitalized with critical leg injuries.

“Well, I could tell you that when you see that video you can see that those two children were inches away from being catastrophically injured as well. I viewed the body-worn camera footage after this crash it was the most catastrophic leg injury I’ve ever seen in my 30 years,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

READ MORE: President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

Philadelphia police say the car is likely a blue Nissan sedan from the mid-2000s.

It should have significant front-end damage.

There’s now a $5,000 reward to catch the driver behind the wheel.

MORE NEWS: Polio Case Identified In New York, First In US In Nearly A Decade

Call Philadelphia police if you can help provide information to arrest the driver.