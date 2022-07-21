PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police will announce a $5,000 reward for a hit-and-run that left a 29-year-old in critical condition earlier this week. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.
The hit-and-run occurred on July 18 around 9:50 p.m. Police say a 29-year-old woman was crossing Haverford Avenue at 50th Street with two children, ages 13 and 3, and another adult.
A dark-colored four-door vehicle made a left turn from 50th Street to Haverford Avenue and struck the 29-year-old and two children. The girls received only minor bruises in the incident.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.
Police say the 29-year-old woman remains in critical condition.
- What: Captain Mark Overwise will announce a $5,000 reward in reference to a hit-and-run earlier this week
- When: Thursday, July 21
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.