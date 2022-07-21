PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vehicles were vandalized, bags were stolen and several people reported minor injuries when three females allegedly became unruly at the McVeigh Rec Center pool in Kensington Thursday. According to police, it all started around 4:30 p.m. when staff members attempted to eject the females from the pool for unruly behavior.
Police say the females refused to leave and became hostile. Police say they taunted and threatened staff members, who then shut down the pool as other swimmers evacuated.
Once a staffer got the females to leave, police say they vandalized three vehicles. Police say the vehicles had scratches, dents and even a broken windshield. A bag was also taken from one of the vehicles.
While staff members were attempting to get the three females to leave, police say two unknown men entered the rec center and took a bag belonging to one of the employees. It was later recovered.
Police say the offenders fled the area.
Five people complained of pain following the incident, according to police.