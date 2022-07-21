PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office has charged a man for an alleged gunpoint rape that happened at SEPTA’s Snyder Station earlier this week. Namir Thomas, 20, has been charged with rape, indecent sexual intercourse, robbery, and other related offenses.
The city says tips from the public helped Philadelphia police identify Thomas to bring him into custody.READ MORE: Sixers Announce Plans To Explore Building New Arena In Center City
Police say Thomas raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Police To Announce $5,000 Reward In Reference To Hit-And-Run That Left 29-Year-Old In Critical Condition
According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached.MORE NEWS: How To Keep Cool In Philadelphia, South Jersey During Dangerous Heat
This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.