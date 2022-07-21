LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — The attorney representing a family that claims they were snubbed at Sesame Place says more families have come forward with similar complaints. The family posted the viral video on Saturday.
They say it shows an actor playing Rosita snubbing two Black girls while hugging and high-fiving white children at a parade.
The attorney's office says it's sifting through the complaints and expects more updates in the coming days.
There has apparently been dialogue between his office and with Sesame Place representatives.
The park has said the snub was unintentional.