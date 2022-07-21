BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County woman will spend one year behind bars for her role in a massive GoFundMe scam. A judge sentenced Katelyn McClure Thursday after she pleaded guilty to the con from 2017.
McClure started a GoFundMe with her boyfriend at the time. They made up a story about a homeless man helping pay for her gas after she was stranded on I-95.
People donated more than $400,000 which McClure and Mark D’Amico spent themselves.
D’Amico is already spending more than two years in prison.