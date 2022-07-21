PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced. The White House says he is experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, runny nose and dry cough.

The White House COVID coordinator says the President went to bed and felt fine but didn’t sleep well and tested positive this morning.

Per CDC guidelines, President Biden will isolate at the White House, continuing all of his duties fully while in isolation.

Biden was scheduled to be in the Philadelphia area on Thursday afternoon to participate in a fundraising reception for the Democratic National Committee.

“He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence. Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work,” a statement from Jean-Pierre said.

The White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status.

His last COVID-19 test was on Tuesday and he had a negative result.

First Lady Jill Biden tested negative while in Delaware Thursday morning, according to her spokesperson.

President Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.