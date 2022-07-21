PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dog days of summer are here and this entire week promises to be hot, hazy and humid as a multi-day heatwave grips the Delaware Valley. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s each afternoon through Sunday for our third heatwave of the summer season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, defines a heat wave as a “period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days.”

To add insult to injury, the Philadelphia region is also experiencing extremely high dew points. A dew point of 70 or above is really going to weigh you down and bump up the feels-like temperature significantly.

An elevated dew point triggers your level of comfort to go down and in turn increases the threat of heat-related illnesses or sickness.

As mentioned in our last post, dangerously hot conditions are possible through at least Sun. Everyone is at risk from the dangers of extreme heat, but these groups are more vulnerable than most.

Thursday will be one of the most oppressive days. Heat is expected to peak and heat indexes will range between 100 and 103 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the I-95 corridor and Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey and New Castle County in Delaware through Sunday.

The unrelenting heat could be dangerous for vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, expecting mothers, newborns, and pets.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services released a video with tips to beat the heat.

It’s important to limit time outdoors, take extra breaks in an air-conditioned room and encourage those around you to drink plenty of fluids.

The heat and high humidity aren’t going anywhere fast, relief is expected to arrive early next week.