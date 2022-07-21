PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charges filed against Quintez Adams, arrested in connection with a sexual assault on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in April, have been dropped, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Thursday night. Adams, however, remains in custody for three other sexual assault incidents.

The DA’s Office said an investigation into the April 24 alleged incident on the subway between Erie and Girard Avenues did not support charges against Adams.

Investigators, however, did connect and charge Adams with three other incidents.

Adams is charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness for allegedly masturbating during a visit with his probation officer on April 4, the DA’s Office said.

He’s also being charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault/person less than 13 years of age, and related charges for a series of alleged incidents between January and April of this year. The DA’s Office said the victim is a “family friend” of Adams.

The third incident Adams is being charged in dates back to 2021. Adams is being charged with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault/person less than 13 years of age, and related charges for an incident involving a relative in 2021.

The DA’s Office said all of the incidents remain under investigation.

Adams remains in custody and is held on more than $1.35 million bail.