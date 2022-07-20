DELAWARE (CBS) — Some farmers in Delaware are trying something new to help their crops grow. They are burying pairs of cotton underwear in the ground on farms in Sussex County.
They are doing this to see how healthy the soil is for plants.
The farmers dig up the underwear about two months later and depending on how the briefs have disintegrated, farmers can see the quality of the dirt.
The more the briefs have disintegrated the better the dirt.
That ultimately means they have to spend less on fertilizer and can make more money.