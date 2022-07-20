NEW YORK (CBS) — An attorney is vowing an investigation after a viral video showed a Sesame Place character appear to ignore two young Black children. Their mother said this happened during a parade on Saturday.
The mother said the character high-fived and hugged other children, but not hers. She also claims the park has been unresponsive to her requests to talk about what happened.READ MORE: New Murals Dedicated To 2 Basketball Legends, Hank Gathers And Dawn Staley, At North Philadelphia Recreation Center
An attorney for the mother, and another mother making similar claims, said more families are coming forward.
READ MORE: Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $630 Million
“I know our Black girls are magic, but I didn’t know that they were invisible,” B’Ivory LaMarr said. “We are tired of your excuses, we are tired of justifications. We will not tolerate racism in this country.”
Sesame Place is not directly operated by Sesame Workshop, but instead by the company that owns Sea World Parks.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Multi-Day Heatwave To Grip Region With Dangerous Heat And Humidity
The company has promised to have workers undergo bias training and insists the incident was accidental.