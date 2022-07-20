PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Heat Health Emergency has been declared in Philadelphia for Thursday. The emergency designation begins at 12 p.m. and will last through 8 p.m. Thursday with the potential to be extended if the forecast continues to get worse.

This means the city’s emergency heat programs will be activated, including the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special fields teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.

Officials remind Philadelphia residents to check on older friends, relatives and neighbors from a distance.

“The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “The best way to protect our loved ones is to make sure they can get into air conditioning during the hottest part of the day. We recommend that people wear masks if they are going to an air-conditioned place, like a cooling center. As always, we encourage Philadelphians to check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure they’re safe and don’t need assistance. If you’re worried about someone’s health during the emergency, you can call the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s Heatline at 215-765-9040.”

The PCA Heatline will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and may be extended if necessary.

Health officials urge anyone who does not have air conditioning to seek relief from the heat by visiting friends or relatives who have air conditioning. The city is also opening a variety of alternate cooling sites for residents looking to escape the heat.

These libraries will operate with extended hours on Thursday, July 21. Cooling center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.

Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library

125 South 52nd Street

215-685-7431

Open until 7 p.m.



Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library

68 West Chelten Avenue

215-685-2150

Open until 7 p.m.



Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library

5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway

215-685-1973

Open until 8 p.m.



Fox Chase Library

501 Rhawn Street

215-685-0547

Open until 8 p.m.



Frankford Library

4634 Frankford Avenue

215-685-1473

Open until 7 p.m.



Fumo Family Library

2437 South Broad Street

215-685-1758

Open until 7 p.m.



Haddington Library

446 North 65th Street

215-685-1970

Open until 7 p.m.



Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)

601 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9794

Open until 7 p.m.



Logan Library

1333 Wagner Avenue

215-685-9156

Open until 7 p.m.



Oak Lane Library

6614 North 12th Street

215-685-2848

Open until 7 p.m.



Paschalville Library

6942 Woodland Avenue

215-685-2662

Open until 7 p.m.



Widener Library

2808 West Lehigh Avenue

215-685-9799

Open until 7 p.m.

Click here to find the cooling center closest to your home.