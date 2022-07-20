NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey’s Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger will announce a state-federal collaboration to ensure the protection of individuals seeking abortion and the security of abortion providers on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 2 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Acting Attorney General Platkin and U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Philip Sellinger will announce a partnership that will protect in- and out-of-state patients, health care workers, and reproductive health services providers while coordinating intelligence-sharing across local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.
- When: Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
- Time: 2 p.m.
