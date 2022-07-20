PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Beard is back. James Harden has re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal worth $68.6 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to Wojnarowski, it’s essentially a one-year deal with a player option for the 2023-24 season.
Harden will make $33 million this upcoming season. He can opt-in for $35.6 million the following season or test free agency.
Earlier in the offseason, Harden opted out of his contract to help the Sixers create cap space and flexibility in free agency.
The Sixers acquired Harden in a blockbuster trade midseason that sent Ben Simmons to Brooklyn.
Harden, who turns 33 in August, didn’t quite live up to expectations in his short first stint with the Sixers. He battled a lingering hamstring injury while appearing in 21 regular season games.
The Sixers are hoping Harden can regain his All-Star form with a full offseason of recovery.