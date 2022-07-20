CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By Llarisa Abreu
Filed Under:Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dog days of summer are here and this entire week promises to be hot, hazy and humid as a multi-day heatwave grips the Delaware Valley. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid-90s each afternoon through Sunday for our third heatwave of the summer season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, defines a heat wave as a “period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days.”

READ MORE: Philadelphia Officials Address Grim Milestone As City Reaches 300 Homicides In 2022

The Philadelphia Health Department issued a heat caution alert for Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. A heat caution alert is different from a heat health emergency. The heat health emergency would active the city’s cooling centers.

To add insult to injury, the Philadelphia region is also experiencing extremely high dew points. A dew point of 70 or above is really going to weigh you down and bump up the feels-like temperature significantly.

An elevated dew point triggers your level of comfort to go down and in turn increases the threat of heat-related illnesses or sickness.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the most oppressive days. Heat is expected to peak and heat indexes will range between 100 and 103 degrees.

READ MORE: Secret Service Gives Thousands Of Documents To January 6 Committee, But Hasn't Yet Recovered Potentially Missing Texts

Credit: CBS3

The unrelenting heat could be dangerous for vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, expecting mothers, newborns and pets.

The New Jersey Department of Human Services released a video with tips to beat the heat.

It’s important to limit time outdoors, take extra breaks in an air-conditioned room and encourage those around you to drink plenty of fluids.

MORE NEWS: Sesame Place Apologizes After Viral Video Appears To Show Mascot Refusing To High-Five 2 Young Black Girls

The heat and high humidity aren’t going anywhere fast, relief is expected to arrive early next week.