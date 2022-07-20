PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a new rainbow in Philadelphia that is sure to hang around, rain or shine. Crews spent all night Tuesday painting the rainbow crosswalks at 13th and Locust Streets.
The Streets Department tells CBS3 that this work is being done by PATCO. The agency agreed to refresh the crosswalks as part of a project to install ADA-compliant elevators at its facilities.READ MORE: Upper Macungie Township Police Fatally Shoot 15-Foot Snake That Was Strangling Man In Fogelsville
The intersection is part of the Center City district called the Gayborhood.READ MORE: Burlington County Residents Find Fun Ways To Keep Cool On Hot New Jersey Day
The crosswalks represent the rainbow flag, which has become a symbol for LGBTQ people.MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Acting SEPTA Police Chief Discusses New Strategy To Deter Crime Following Rape Of Woman Waiting For Train
An official dedication will take place on July 5, which marks the 50th anniversary of the nation’s first LGBTQ rights demonstration.