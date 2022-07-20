CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is about five more months to go, but some people are getting jolly around this season too. It is Christmas in July and celebrations are held around the country, including in our region.

The tradition goes back more than a century but gained its biggest popularity with the release of the 1940 Preston Striges movie “Christmas in July.” Nowadays, it is a time to be festive, show some love for others and get ready for the holidays.

Here’s where to watch for Santa in our Tri-State region:

Pennsylvania

A service of beloved carols for young and old at Saint Luke Lutheran Church

Where? Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N Valley Forge Rd, Devon

When? Sunday, July 24, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Aronimik Swim Club’s Christmas at the Pool

Where? Aronimink Swim Club, 1180 Dermond Road, Drexel Hill

When? Sunday, July 31, 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Christmas in July at Victory Taproom

Where? Victory Brewing Company Philadelphia, 1776 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia

When? Saturday, July 23, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

New Jersey

North Wildwood Christmas in July with Santa Claus

Where? North Wildwood Beach, East 15th Avenue, North Wildwood

When? Saturday, July 23, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Christmas In July Movie Event

Where? John F Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point

When? Saturday, July 23, 7:00 p.m.

Christmas in July fundraiser with a bake sale, door prizes, basket raffles and adoption specials

Where? Pennsville Animal Shelter, 94 Industrial Park Road, Pennsville Township

When? Sunday, July 24, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Delaware

Christmas in July Flea Market

Where? George Wilson Community Center, 303 New London Road, Newark

When? Saturday, July 23, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Christmas In July in Delmar

Where? 38613 Benro Drive, Delmar

When? Saturday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Christmas in July in Townsend

Where? 5695 Summit Bridge Road, Townsend

When? Sunday, July 24, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.