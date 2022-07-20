PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas is about five more months to go, but some people are getting jolly around this season too. It is Christmas in July and celebrations are held around the country, including in our region.
The tradition goes back more than a century but gained its biggest popularity with the release of the 1940 Preston Striges movie "Christmas in July." Nowadays, it is a time to be festive, show some love for others and get ready for the holidays.
Here’s where to watch for Santa in our Tri-State region:
Pennsylvania
A service of beloved carols for young and old at Saint Luke Lutheran Church
Where? Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N Valley Forge Rd, Devon
When? Sunday, July 24, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Aronimik Swim Club’s Christmas at the Pool
Where? Aronimink Swim Club, 1180 Dermond Road, Drexel Hill
When? Sunday, July 31, 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.
Christmas in July at Victory Taproom
Where? Victory Brewing Company Philadelphia, 1776 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia
When? Saturday, July 23, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
New Jersey
North Wildwood Christmas in July with Santa Claus
Where? North Wildwood Beach, East 15th Avenue, North Wildwood
Where? North Wildwood Beach, East 15th Avenue, North Wildwood

When? Saturday, July 23, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Where? John F Kennedy Park, 24 Broadway, Somers Point
When? Saturday, July 23, 7:00 p.m.
Christmas in July fundraiser with a bake sale, door prizes, basket raffles and adoption specials
Where? Pennsville Animal Shelter, 94 Industrial Park Road, Pennsville Township
When? Sunday, July 24, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Delaware
Where? George Wilson Community Center, 303 New London Road, Newark
When? Saturday, July 23, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where? 38613 Benro Drive, Delmar
When? Saturday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where? 5695 Summit Bridge Road, Townsend
When? Sunday, July 24, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.