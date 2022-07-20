Brotherly Love: Nonprofit Provides Welcoming Space For African, Caribbean Immigrants And Refugees In Philly Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For more than a decade, a nonprofit has provided a welcoming and healthy space for African and Caribbean immigrants and refugees in the greater Philadelphia region. Thanks to them, thousands of people get health services and so much more.

At this summer camp program, there are cooking lessons for kids.

And nearby, kids and adults are learning the fine points of soldering. Both are part of a youth empowerment program and adult education at the African Family Health Organization – or, AFAHO.

“I feel like I’m living my purpose,” Oni Richards said.

Richards is the executive director Of AFAHO. You could call her a village builder, connecting newcomers to a new life in America. Fourteen languages are spoken at AFAHO.

“And so knowing we can come to a place where people understand you, understand the situations you’ve been in because we’ve walked those shoes as well,” Richards said.

AFAHO was especially critical for Bukola Omoruyi. She immigrated to the United States with her three children. Her son had high grades but was at risk of losing out on a college scholarship. Omoruyi found AFAHO staffer Affissath Anjorin.

“Since I’m an immigrant as well, I try to assure them that we are the same,” Anjorin said.

AFAHO was able to help get Omoruyi’s son squared away at school.

“So it was a relief when I met AFAHO and they made that happen for me,” Omoruyi said. “So right now I’m telling you AFAHO is a blessing to me.”

AFAHO has been a critical connection for the community to receive health screenings and vaccines, and their after school programs get students a good start.

“I feel like the youth are the next generation. We have to sort of prepare them well and build a village around them,” Richards said.

With skills they will carry their whole lives.

Do you have a story of Brotherly Love? Click here to tell us.