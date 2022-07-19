PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a surge in violence over the past several weeks involving young people in Philadelphia. CBS3’s Ukee Washington headed out to the basketball courts in North Philadelphia to have a powerful conversation with young men, talking about gun violence and what they believe are solutions.
They are in a program run by activist Carl Day and it focuses on making sure they have skills for success.
It's known as Beat the Clock and the focus is on transformation.
We will be airing the special segment called "Violence, Hoops and Hope" on Tuesday afternoon on Eyewitness News at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
