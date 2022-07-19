ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Workers at two Atlantic City casinos authorized their union leaders Tuesday night to call a strike if a contract is not agreed upon by the end of the month. UNITE HERE Local 54 says 97% of workers at Resorts Casino Hotel and the Golden Nugget voted in favor of authorizing a strike.
The union said its negotiating committee set a July 30 strike deadline.
"We just want what workers at the other casinos in the city are getting," J Eger, a bartender at Golden Nugget casino, said in a statement. "We're not asking for any more or any less than that."
Workers at seven other casinos in Atlantic City reached a new contract earlier this month. UNITE HERE Local 54 says the contracts ratified last week by Borgata, Caesars, Harrah's, Hard Rock and Tropicana will also be adopted by Ocean and Balley's, retroactive to June 1.
UNITE HERE Local 54 says about 1,000 workers at Resorts and Golden Nugget remain without contract agreements. They’re asking for pay increases, improved workload standards and more job protections.