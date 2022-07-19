CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is on the hunt for the owner of a pendant that was found at a Delaware beach. The woman said she was on Rehoboth Beach with her brother on Sunday when they found the pendant.

They said it was found in the sand near Delaware Avenue.

The hunt for its owner has reached social media. The woman’s boss tweeted out an image of the pendant.

“This is someone’s sister, mother, warrior, ancestor, or friend,” Dr. Vanessa Riley-Order tweeted.