PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is on the hunt for the owner of a pendant that was found at a Delaware beach. The woman said she was on Rehoboth Beach with her brother on Sunday when they found the pendant.
They said it was found in the sand near Delaware Avenue.
Twitter, I need your help! This pendant was found in the sand on Rehoboth Beach DE the morning of July 17. This is someone's sister, mother, warrior, ancestor, or friend. I can tell by the framing, this beautiful Black woman was loved. Help me find the caretaker of this gem. pic.twitter.com/Drg9XH4eFC
— Dr Vanessa Riley-Order: Sister Mother Warrior (@VanessaRiley) July 17, 2022
The hunt for its owner has reached social media. The woman’s boss tweeted out an image of the pendant.
“This is someone’s sister, mother, warrior, ancestor, or friend,” Dr. Vanessa Riley-Order tweeted.