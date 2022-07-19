PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and police officials will provide updates on the citywide anti-violence efforts on Tuesday morning. The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.
- What: Jim Kenney and police officials to provide update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide
- When: Tuesday, July 19
- Time: 11 a.m.
