PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday is the perfect day to test your luck and buy a lottery ticket. The Mega Millions jackpot is worth more than a half billion dollars for tonight’s drawing.
The jackpot is worth $530 million dollars.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Multi-Day Heatwave To Grip Region With Dangerous Heat And Humidity
The $530 million jackpot is the eighth largest on record.READ MORE: Sesame Place Apologizes After Viral Video Appears To Show Mascot Refusing To High-Five 2 Young Black Girls
The cash option is $304.7 million.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kenney, Police To Provide Update On Citywide Anti-Violence Efforts
The record Mega Millions jackpot was won in South Carolina in 2018.