LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place is apologizing after a mother posted a video on social media that appears to show an employee dressed up as the character Rosita refusing to high-five her two young Black daughters. The video posted on Instagram has nearly half a million views.

The mother posted it on Saturday, saying she believes the incident was racially motivated.

“We were on our way out of Sesame Place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!” the mother wrote on Instagram. “Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy. I asked the last who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW!!”

Sesame Place acknowledged Monday it’s aware of the incident, saying in a statement it’s “taking actions to do better.”

“We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it’s not OK. We are taking actions to do better. We are committed to making this right,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognize and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests. For over 40 years Sesame Place has worked to uphold the values of respect, inclusion and belonging. We are committed to doing a better job making children and families feel special, seen and included when they come to our parks.”

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street and licensed partner of Sesame Place, called what happened “unacceptable” and instructed Sesame Place workers to undergo bias training.

“Sesame Workshop is aware of the recent incident at Sesame Place Philadelphia, which we take very seriously. What these children experienced is unacceptable. We have been in contact with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests,” Sesame Workshop wrote in a tweet. “As a global nonprofit education organization with a mission to help children grow smarter, stronger and kinder. Sesame Workshop has always stood for respect, inclusion and belonging and is committed to providing the highest quality engaging experiences for all children and families. We hold our partners to the same high standards. We will continue working with our long-term partner Sesame Place to ensure that appropiate actions are taken and that incidents like this do not happen in the future.”