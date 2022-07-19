PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a pursuit of a stolen bus through North Philadelphia ended with a suspect in custody. The pursuit ended at North 13th and West Norris Streets in North Philly around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Chopper 3 was live over the scene, where police say the driver bailed jumped out of the bus and tried to run away.READ MORE: Burlington County Farm Fair Returns To South Jersey After 2-Year Hiatus Due To COVID-19
READ MORE: Philadelphia Officials Address Grim Milestone As City Reaches 300 Homicides In 2022
The suspect was later caught by police and taken into custody.
Police say the suspect almost hit an officer’s car during the chase.MORE NEWS: Schuylkill River Trail Getting $2.5 Million Expansion From Center City To Southwest Philadelphia
No one was injured, according to police.