PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after skeletal remains were found near Interstate 76. A passerby reportedly notified police of the remains underneath the westbound I-76 bridge at University Avenue and the Schuylkill Expressway ramp just after 10:30 a.m.
Police say the remains are of a male, but the age and race are unknown at this time.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Multi-Day Heatwave To Grip Region With Dangerous Heat And Humidity
The medical examiner’s office is heading to the scene.READ MORE: Philadelphia Residents Preparing For Extreme Heat, Health Department Issues Heat Caution Alert
Refresh this link for updates on this developing story.MORE NEWS: Investigators Solve 1975 Cold Case With DNA From Coffee Cup Collected At Philadelphia International Airport