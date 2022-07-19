PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a two-year hiatus, the Philadelphia Water Department will once again shut off the water for delinquent residential customers, but they’re giving people an opportunity to avoid a shutoff. CBS3 cameras caught the Water Department doing some repairs Tuesday afternoon.
Starting Wednesday, some workers will be shutting off service to customers if they have unpaid bills totaling more than $1,000 and haven't signed up for water bill assistance or enrolled in a payment plan.
“For those who do get a shutoff notice, we need them to reach out to us right away,” Brian Rademaekers, a water department spokesperson, said. “If you haven’t gotten shut off yet, it’s not too late. You can still enter into a payment program, you can request a customer assistance application. Just by requesting that application, that will give you some time to avoid a shutoff.”
There are assistance programs. For more information on how to access them, click here.