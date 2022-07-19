COLUMBUS, N.J. (CBS) — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Burlington County Farm Fair is back again. Some people Eyewitness News spoke with say they got here early to beat the crowds and the heat, but no matter what time people arrived, they had plenty to choose from and say they are happy to have the fair back after COVID-19.

The hot sun shone down on the Burlington County Farm Fair.

“The breeze helps a lot though,” Karen Bouffard said.

People chose to beat the heat one ice cream scoop at a time.

“Yes, it’s very hot so water ice and ice cream sales are good for far,” Joe Murphy, of Lollypops Ice Cream, said.

They cooled off at misting stations and found shade at the hot dog pig races and petting stations.

Many even hydrated with water and cold beverages.

“We have been hitting Wild Bill’s Soda,” Bouffard said.

The fair is finally back after losing two years due to COVID-19.

“It’s finally happening now and we are very, very happy about that,” Fair Manager Rosemary Kay said.

Kay says they’ve incorporated a handful of procedures to protect people, including hand washing stations and cashless payment options. They are expecting a large crowd post-COVID.

“In our highest year, we’ve had 100,000 people so we are hoping for the same,” Kay said.

People Eyewitness News spoke with say it’s great to be back out.

“It’s nice to be out among people and not to be afraid,” Bouffard said.

“It’s awesome. I love seeing everyone out here,” Carmen Sprankle said. “It’s really cool .”

Each day is filled with different family-friendly events. The fair will go on until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.